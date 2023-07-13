The President Should Forget About How Many Votes He Got & Bring More Igbos Into Government – Abiodun Adeniyi

Amid the ongoing public uproar that has greeted the rising spate of insecurity in the Southeast, renowned Professor of Communications, and public affairs commentator, Abiodun Adeniyi has urged President Bola Tinubu to discard the issues of politics and employ a different approach to resolving the lingering crisis in the region.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program on Thursday, July 13, Prof Adeniyi argued that apart from engaging the military to flush out criminal elements wreaking havoc in the Southeast under the guise of secessionist agitations, the President, however, should look into the constant cry of marginalization being put forward by the Igbos

Going further, the Prof insisted that the inclusion of more Igbos in government could go a long way in quashing the crisis because it will show that the Southeast is highly regarded by the present administration.

He said; “The measures that are needed to bring peace to all sides are not too far-fetched. It just requires some level of courage and some political will. The President can look at some fundamental and deep-seated issues such as the question of exclusion from the national government.

The president should forget about the voting pattern, forget about the fact they didn’t vote for you, and show some greater grace. He needs to include more Igbos in government and go beyond this by creating some more states in the region. By the time you give them that higher level of attention, it would not appear as if you are succumbing to blackmail, it is merely statesmanship or statecraft. “

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 9:06).

