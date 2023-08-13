‘The President should appeal to El-rufai to come back, we need him as a Nation’ – Sunny Moniedafe

Sunny Moniedafe, a previous contender for the position of National Chairman of the APC, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu should request Nasir El Rufai to rejoin his cabinet. In an interview with CHANNELS TV, Moniedafe stated that the former governor of Kaduna State is a valuable resource for the country. He further argued that given the numerous challenges faced by the nation, individuals like El Rufai are necessary to address these problems.

Sunny Moniedafe said, ”I think the President should please appeal to El Rufai to come back, we need him as a Nation. I am somebody who believes in God and trying to say somebody is so important might look somehow. But from a human perspective right now, we need somebody like El Rufai. He’s smallish but they call him a Giant. He’s an achiever and he has facts at his fingertips. We need to put everything behind us and have him in the cabinet. With the overwhelming issues in this country right now, we need him on board.”

Sunny Moniedafe expressed his belief that the President should kindly request El Rufai to return, as he is crucial for the nation. Although it may seem odd to emphasize someone’s importance, from a human standpoint, El Rufai is greatly needed at this time. Despite his small stature, he is referred to as a giant due to his accomplishments and extensive knowledge. It is necessary to set aside any past issues and include him in the government. Given the multitude of pressing problems in the country, having him on board is essential.

[Start From 6:36]

https://youtu.be/gxrpF8q1xAM

Graciouswriter (

)