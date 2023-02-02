The President Said Vote Whoever You Want & His Aides Said Amen, Who Is To Be Blamed?- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say the president told Nigerians to vote whoever they want and his aides said amen.

Recall that it was reported that President Muhammadu buhari says Nigerians should vote for whomever they like from whichever political party during the 2023 general elections.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say President Muhammadu buhari told Nigerians to vote for whoever they want.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying the aides of the president said amen. On that note, Shehu Sani asked who was to be blamed for this.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“The President said vote whoever you want and his aides said amen. Who is to be blamed?”

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news

News )

