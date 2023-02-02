NEWS

The President Said Vote Whoever You Want & His Aides Said Amen, Who Is To Be Blamed?- Shehu Sani

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The President Said Vote Whoever You Want & His Aides Said Amen, Who Is To Be Blamed?- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say the president told Nigerians to vote whoever they want and his aides said amen. 

 

Recall that it was reported that President Muhammadu buhari says Nigerians should vote for whomever they like from whichever political party during the 2023 general elections.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say President Muhammadu buhari told Nigerians to vote for whoever they want. 

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying the aides of the president said amen. On that note, Shehu Sani asked who was to be blamed for this. 

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“The President said vote whoever you want and his aides said amen. Who is to be blamed?”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news (via 50minds
News )

#President #Vote #Aides #Amen #Blamed #Shehu #SaniThe President Said Vote Whoever You Want & His Aides Said Amen, Who Is To Be Blamed?- Shehu Sani Publish on 2023-02-02 16:04:13



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“If They Can Win Election, Why Shooting Guns & Throwing Bottles To Prevent Our Campaign?”-Tonye Cole laments after he was attacked

7 mins ago

Since Campaigns Began, I’ve Not Seen Obi Use Foul Language Against Anybody – Chuks Akunna

9 mins ago

Atiku Is Aware Of Allegations Against Tinubu But He Has Not Insulted Him On Any Platform -Phrank Shaibu

15 mins ago

I Was Never Tinubu’s Puppet, Slave – Fashola

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button