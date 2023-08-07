NEWS

‘The President Of Nigeria Is More Relevant To Us Than Being The Chairman Of Ecowas’ – Prof Yusuf

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

A Former CEO of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Professor Usman Yusuf has alleged that President Bola Tinubu is more duty-bound to Nigerians than being the Chairman of Ecowas. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that sending troops to Niger will be a disaster. According to him, nobody sent military troops down to Nigeria when there were coups in the Nation. 

He said, ”Nigeria is Nigeria. And the President is governing 200 million people. We have to give him approval to do that even if he’s the Chairman of Ecowas. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is more relevant to us than being Chairman of Ecowas.

We that know are telling the President things that his advisories will not tell him. Sending troops to Niger Republic will be a disaster. We have had our own share of military coups in Nigeria and nobody sent military troops to us. We need to be very very careful, it’s their internal problem and we need to help them.”

[Start From 10:21]


Oxygen (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘The Hausas Are The Predominant Tribe In Niger And They Are 53% Of The Total Population’ – Usman Yusuf

2 mins ago

Election Tribunal: We Have A Professor That Calculated The Votes, Obi Didn’t Come Third – LP

14 mins ago

I Am Happy That Tinubu & His Wife Told Nigerians That They Are Not Going To Touch Their Money-Chief

25 mins ago

“This Russia Isn’t The Soviet Union, Stop Saying Russia Helped Africa During Independence”-Seun Kuti

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button