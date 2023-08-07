‘The President Of Nigeria Is More Relevant To Us Than Being The Chairman Of Ecowas’ – Prof Yusuf

A Former CEO of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Professor Usman Yusuf has alleged that President Bola Tinubu is more duty-bound to Nigerians than being the Chairman of Ecowas. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that sending troops to Niger will be a disaster. According to him, nobody sent military troops down to Nigeria when there were coups in the Nation.

He said, ”Nigeria is Nigeria. And the President is governing 200 million people. We have to give him approval to do that even if he’s the Chairman of Ecowas. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is more relevant to us than being Chairman of Ecowas.

We that know are telling the President things that his advisories will not tell him. Sending troops to Niger Republic will be a disaster. We have had our own share of military coups in Nigeria and nobody sent military troops to us. We need to be very very careful, it’s their internal problem and we need to help them.”

[Start From 10:21]



