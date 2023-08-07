NEWS

The President Of Nigeria Is More Relevant To Us Than Being The Chairman Of ECOWAS- Prof Yusuf

Professor Usman Yusuf, a former chief executive officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme, claims that President Bola Tinubu owes Nigerians a greater obligation than serving as chairman of Ecowas. Sending troops to Niger, he claimed in an interview with Arise Tv news, will be disastrous. He claimed that when there were military coups in the country, no one dispatched military personnel to Nigeria.

“Nigeria is Nigeria,” he declared. Additionally, the President is in charge of 200 million people. Even if he is the Chairman of Ecowas, we must give him permission to do that. For us, being the Chairman of Ecowas is less important than being the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

We who are knowledgeable are informing the President of things that his advisories would not. It would be disastrous to send troops to the Niger Republic. In Nigeria, we’ve experienced our fair share of military takeovers, but no one sent troops our way. Since it’s an internal issue for them, we must assist them, so we must exercise extreme caution.

