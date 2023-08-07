‘The President Of Nigeria Is More Relevant To Us Than Being The Chairman Of Ecowas’ – Prof Yusuf

Professor Usman Yusuf, a former CEO of the National Health Insurance Scheme, asserts that President Bola Tinubu has a greater responsibility to Nigerians than his position as chairman of Ecowas. Sending troops to Niger, he claimed, would be disastrous in an interview with Arise Tv news. He claimed that when there were coups in the country, no military forces were dispatched to Nigeria.

He said, ”Nigeria is Nigeria. And the President is governing 200 million people. We have to give him approval to do that even if he’s the Chairman of Ecowas. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is more relevant to us than being Chairman of Ecowas.

We who are knowledgeable are informing the President of things that his advisories would not. It would be disastrous to send troops to the Niger Republic. In Nigeria, we’ve experienced our fair share of military takeovers, but no one sent troops our way. Although it’s an internal issue, we must assist them, thus we must exercise extreme caution.

