The president needs to visit DSS cell to know why many suspects are kept so long – Ezekiel Ugochukwu

The Department of State Services (DSS) commenced an important investigation after the inauguration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, which involved probing notable figures like Godwin Emefiele and Abdulrasheed Bawa, among others. However, Ezekiel Ugochukwu, a solicitor and member of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, has expressed concerns about the prolonged detention of suspects by the DSS.

In a recent interview on Arise Tv, Ugochukwu emphasized the need for immediate action and called upon President Tinubu to establish a committee tasked with reviewing all detentions. He urged the president to personally visit the DSS detention facilities to gain insight into the reasons behind the extended detentions.

Taking his concerns a step further, Ugochukwu also urged the Chief Justice of the Federation to utilize the provisions of the criminal act to appoint either a magistrate or a judge to inspect the DSS detention camp and assess the situation firsthand.

The solicitor’s call for action comes as a response to the perceived excessive duration of suspects’ detention in the custody of the DSS. Ugochukwu’s plea to President Tinubu to set up a committee reflects a desire for transparency and accountability in the investigation process.

“We are asking the president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to constitute a committee immediately to review all the detention. He should visit the DSS cell to see the reason why many suspects are being kept in detention for so long”.

Also, his suggestion for the Chief Justice to deploy legal representatives to inspect the DSS detention facilities underscores the importance of safeguarding the rights of detainees and ensuring fair treatment during the investigative process.

The solicitor’s statements shed light on the urgent need to address the issue of prolonged detention, which can have serious implications on suspects’ rights and overall justice system credibility.

By urging both the president and the Chief Justice to take direct action, Ezekiel Ugochukwu seeks to bring attention to the matter and create measures that can prevent potential abuses of power and uphold the principles of justice and due process. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the authorities will respond to these calls for intervention and ensure a fair and efficient investigation process.

Video 2:08

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)