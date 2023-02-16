The President Is Trying To Leave A Legacy That Would Prevent Vote-buying- Ayo Oyalowo.

As the nation continues to groan under the socio-economic hardship brought about by the contentious new naira policy initiated by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ayo Oyalowo who is famously known as a prominent Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has recently claimed that the new naira policy is designed in order to let the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Asiwaju Bola Tinubu lose the forthcoming election.

When he was told that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also a member of the All Progressives Congress was in support of the policy, Ayo Oyalowo said that, the president means well for Nigeria and he is trying to leave a legacy that would prevent vote-buying during election.

Speaking further, Oyalowo made a concluding statement saying, “I don’t know if you were alive then (referring to the interviewer). In 1984, President Buhari did this exact thing and it worked. I was in secondary school then and my mom was working in the Bank. The policy worked. But, the court has said the money should continue to be legal tender, the CBN said the money is not legal tender, that is what we are talking about.”

