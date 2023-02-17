This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The President Is Trying To Destroy The Same Party That Helped Him Become President – Ganduje

The Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has continued to knock the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele over the recent New Naira policy.

According to the report on Sahara Reporters, the Kano state Governor while talking on Wednesday 15th of February 2023, when he met with the Forum of Former Parliamentarians, North-West zone, revealed that the Nigerian President is trying to destroy the same party that helped him become the President of Nigeria by going ahead with the new naira policy.

Ganduje said that the Policy is badly timed and that he does not understand why the policy cannot be implemented after the general election. The Governor also wondered why the President waited this long to introduce the policy when he could have done so when he still had a lot of time.

In his words, Ganduje said; “Imagine someone has been contesting without winning elections until after a merger was formed. He won the election and spent four years and re-contested again and he won, now that he is about to go, he is doing nothing but to destroy the party that elected him.”

“What is wrong with doing it after elections? Why hasn’t he done this in the past seven years? This CBN governor is not a politician; he doesn’t know anything about politics. How can a politician enjoy this policy?”

“How is it possible when the World Bank said the policy is wrong, the IMF said it is wrong, but you said you need seven days to think over it? The poor man selling vegetables will have his goods rotten (before the end of the thinking period), that is why I close down one supermarket for rejecting the old notes.”

