The President Has No Intention Of Increasing Taxes, Rather, He Wants To Reduce Them – Taiwo Oyedele

Amid growing tension on the possibility of Nigerians paying more taxes under the Bola Tinubu administration, renowned fiscal policy expert, Taiwo Oyedele has come out to reveal that the President plans on doing the direct opposite of what is being speculated in the country.

Speaking during an interview on Nigeria Info FM’s ‘Morning Crossfire’ program on Monday, August 14, Oyedele, who was recently appointed as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Tax Reforms, explained that the Tinubu-led Federal Government has no intention of increasing taxes but, rather, is working frantically to reduce the officially existing taxes from double digits to a single digit.

He said; “I can say confidently that the President has no plans to increase taxes. Rather, he wants to reduce them by eliminating many taxes, and I have to say that this is a plan and not a promise. The idea is to reduce over sixty different taxes that we have officially, unofficially, there are more than sixty taxes.

We want to be able to reduce that to a single digit. So that across the federal, state, and local government levels, people won’t pay more than ten taxes.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 0:2).

