NEWS

‘The President Has Given Us Specific Instructions As Regard Saturday’s Election’ – IGP Usman Baba

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 27 mins ago
0 308 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

‘The President Has Given Us Specific Instructions As Regard Saturday’s Election’ – IGP Usman Baba

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba speaking to the Press after the Security Council meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja today. IGP Usman Baba stated that the President has given them strong directives to ensure that the Nigerian people are provided with ultimate security to ensure that they come out to vote on Election Day. 

He stated categorically that the President is keen on making sure the 2023 election is free and fair. And Nigerians are given the liberty to pick the candidates of their choice without any form of intimidation. The IGP confirmed that they are working on these instructions and that security agencies have been distributed across the Nation. 

He said, ”The President has given us specific instructions as regard the Saturday election. One of the specific instructions is that we must ensure that Nigerians are allowed to come out and exercise their franchise or vote the leaders of their choice. And for that, we must create a conducive environment or atmosphere for Nigerians to exercise their right. We must also provide protection for INEC materials and officials to do their work without any intimidation.”

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds
News )

#President #Specific #Instructions #Regard #Saturdays #Election #IGP #Usman #Baba’The President Has Given Us Specific Instructions As Regard Saturday’s Election’ – IGP Usman Baba Publish on 2023-02-23 00:09:07



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 27 mins ago
0 308 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Why Nig Won’t Vote For Tinubu-PDP, USA Doesn’t Support Any Candidate-Officials

3 mins ago

Musa Fagen Gawo Joins PDP, Resign As Member Tinubu’s Campaign [Photos]

11 mins ago

“Politicians Will Buy Votes with Rice, Maggi, Onions and Grains” –LP Spokesperson, Ndi Kato

19 mins ago

‘My commitment to free, fair, credible and non violent elections is absolute’ – Bola Tinubu reveals

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button