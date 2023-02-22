‘The President Has Given Us Specific Instructions As Regard Saturday’s Election’ – IGP Usman Baba

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba speaking to the Press after the Security Council meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja today. IGP Usman Baba stated that the President has given them strong directives to ensure that the Nigerian people are provided with ultimate security to ensure that they come out to vote on Election Day.

He stated categorically that the President is keen on making sure the 2023 election is free and fair. And Nigerians are given the liberty to pick the candidates of their choice without any form of intimidation. The IGP confirmed that they are working on these instructions and that security agencies have been distributed across the Nation.

He said, ”The President has given us specific instructions as regard the Saturday election. One of the specific instructions is that we must ensure that Nigerians are allowed to come out and exercise their franchise or vote the leaders of their choice. And for that, we must create a conducive environment or atmosphere for Nigerians to exercise their right. We must also provide protection for INEC materials and officials to do their work without any intimidation.”

