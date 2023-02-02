The President Has Been Hijacked By Emefiele In An Attempt To Sabotage Tinubu Campaign- Bello Shagari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Famous Nigerian business consultant, advocate for youth, peace, and unity, and documentary filmmaker, Bello Shagari, has commended the Governor of Kano State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai for clarifying things in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr. Bello, who made this known a post he made on his official Twitter handle, said the APC as a whole is not behind how the monetary policy is implemented.

He, however, maintained that the president has been hijacked by the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and his cohorts in an attempt to sabotage the Tinubu campaign.

It will be recalled that Governor Nasir el-Rufai, when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television Show, claimed that forces working against Bola Tinubu’s campaign were those whose preferred candidates lost the APC presidential ticket to the former Governor of Lagos State.

