The President Forcefully Demanded The Resignation Of A Party Chairman At Gunpoint, Modibo Says.

Ibrahim Modibo, a member of the APC Media Team, explained during an interview with Arise that the resignations of Abdullahi Adamu and Omisore were a peaceful transition.

He mentioned that in the past, there have been instances where the president forcefully demanded the resignation of a party chairman at gunpoint.

In the case of the former national chairman, he felt that his time was up due to how he handled the party during the election period.

Even after the election, when the party was appointing the senate president and national assembly members, he was not in agreement with the president’s choices.

The party leadership also denied being aware of his actions. These issues led to a conflict with the party’s leadership, causing him to believe that it was necessary for him to resign.

Unlike previous situations, this transition was peaceful and did not involve any forceful actions.

