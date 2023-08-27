The Practice Of Children Being Born Out Of Wedlock Isn’t A Proper Foundation To Build A Family- Faith Oyedepo

Pastor Mrs Faith Oyedepo, the wife of Bishop David Oyedepo shared an important message to the public a recent post on her official Facebook page.

She said, “The practice of children being born out of wedlock, abandoned babies, the cohabitation of unmarried men and women, or people of the same sex getting married is not a proper foundation to build a family on. God’s Word warns against improper foundation.” So this is an important message to believers and we need to understand that the foundation of anything Is very important.

However, we have to understand that God warn against improper foundation and in every decision, we have to seek the face of God. Giving birth to children out of wedlock, cohabitation of unmarried men and women and homosexual practices are improper foundations and we need to avoid such acts inadvertently. May God help us in the.name of Jesus. Amen

