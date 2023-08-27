‘The powerful men under Buhari regime are languishing in detention, Don’t forget this’ – Alphonsus Ebah to APC

Alphonsus Ebah, the Chairman of the APC in Cross River State, has declared that the APC in Cross River State will not acknowledge the newly appointed APC National Women’s Leader. He also added that individuals who held influential positions in Buhari’s administration are currently facing imprisonment.

In a video interview on Arise TV this morning (at 5:02), Mr. Ebah expressed his desire to take the place of the APC National Chairman. He believes that the current chairman does not have complete control over the situation. There are new influential individuals who were previously marginalized but now hold power. However, they should remember that circumstances can change, as even those who were once powerful in Buhari’s administration are now facing detention.

He added, “So what we require is not powerful individuals, but robust regulations to govern our actions and avoid complications. Even the Governor of Kogi State is displeased; he spent over 10 hours at the secretariat yesterday. I, too, remained at the secretariat until 1 am this morning. We will not tolerate the nonsense they are propagating, and we will reject it. I’ve communicated with my governor; he’s cutting short his break and returning to Nigeria tomorrow. We need to resolve this issue.”

