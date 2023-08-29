NEWS

The Power That Will Liberate You From That Health Challenge Is In Your Words- Faith Oyedepo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 43 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

Faith Abiola Oyedepo is the anointed Wife of Dr. David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a Winners chapel, Faith Oyedepo is a pastor, teacher and a role model to millions of Christian women worldwide, in her recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

The woman of God went on to say that ‘the power that will liberate you from that health challenge is in your words! The words you speak can either make or mar you

While speaking, the cleric she reported state that ‘The power that will liberate you from that health challenge is in your words! The words you speak can either make or mar you because spoken words are life; if you speak health, you will begin to experience health.

Her previous post on facebook stated that ‘When you speak life over yourself continuously, your body receives the required energy to function; all the cells are strengthened, and they perform their duties accordingly.

Presido11 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 43 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reverend Father Oluoma Reveals A Significant Difference Between The Life Of David And Solomon.

12 mins ago

What It Means When You Didn’t Return A Stolen Shirt After Confessing Your Sin before God – Pasor Kumuyi

23 mins ago

If You Are In The Jesus Family, You Are Preserved- Bishop David Oyedepo

33 mins ago

When You Are An Asset To God’s Kingdom, God Would Do Things For You Without You Knowing – Apostle Suleman

53 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button