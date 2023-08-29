The Power That Will Liberate You From That Health Challenge Is In Your Words- Faith Oyedepo

Faith Abiola Oyedepo is the anointed Wife of Dr. David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a Winners chapel, Faith Oyedepo is a pastor, teacher and a role model to millions of Christian women worldwide, in her recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

While speaking, the cleric she reported state that ‘The power that will liberate you from that health challenge is in your words! The words you speak can either make or mar you because spoken words are life; if you speak health, you will begin to experience health.

Her previous post on facebook stated that ‘When you speak life over yourself continuously, your body receives the required energy to function; all the cells are strengthened, and they perform their duties accordingly.

