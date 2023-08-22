NEWS

The Possiblity of Wike Getting Himself & Tinubu into Political Trouble is Without Doubt- Shehu Sani.

Former Senator, Shehu Sani has taken to social media to state that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike will soon involve both himself and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a problem within the political space.

The former Kaduna state governorship candidate who spoke about such issue through his official Twitter account, stated that the capacity and competence of the new FCT minister to deliver is without a doubt and the possibility of getting himself and the president into serious political trouble by his utterances or actions is also without doubt.

Shehu Sani finally advised the former Rivers State governor that he should learn how to walk in a minefield or he will blown by it.

Shehu Sani wrote;

“The capacity and competence of the new FCT minister to deliver is without doubt. The possibility of getting himself and the president into serious political trouble by his utterances or actions is also without doubt. He will have to learn to walk in a minefield or be blown by it.”

