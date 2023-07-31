The Position President Tinubu Has Taken On Events In Niger Republic Is Bold & Inspiring-FFK

The Director, Media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode popularly known as FFK has taken to his verified Twitter page to say the position that President Bola Tinubu, has taken on events in Niger Republic is bold and inspiring.

Fani Kayode took to his microblogging, Twitter, to reveal that Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad, and Sudan all have military Governments

According to Fani Kayode, he made it known that Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad, and Sudan constitute a formidable phalanx of unelected military dictators and mutinous soldiers that came to power by the barrel of the gun right on our northern border.

On that note, Fani Kayode noted that the position that President Bola Tinubu, has taken on events in Niger Republic is bold and inspiring.

However, Fani Kayode concluded that It is time for them to be recognized for who and what they are.

Check out his tweet below:

“Today Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad, and Sudan all have military Governments. They also constitute a formidable phalanx of unelected military dictators and mutinous soldiers who came to power by the barrel of the gun right on our northern border. This gives cause for concern. The map speaks for itself, the situation is dangerous and disturbing, and, as Nigerians, we must do all in our power to preserve and protect our democracy and ward off the influence of those that seek to encircle and destroy us and pull it down. The position that our President and current Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu, has taken on events in Niger Republic is bold and inspiring. There is no price that is too high to pay for the preservation of democracy in our country and our sub-region. It is time for us to return to the days of ECOMOG when the whole of the African continent appreciated and witnessed the might and power of our military and our great nation. It is time for us to be recognized for who and what we are: the strength, pride, dignity, and power of the black man and the custodian and primary defender of freedom and our noble African heritage and values on the continent.”

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.

Naija-hub-news (

)