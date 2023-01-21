The poorest Nigerians live in the North yet they have an important asset to be a great country- Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has promised to tackle the challenges insecurity and poverty if he becomes president.

Speaking during his visit to Southern Kaduna for their campaign rally, Peter Obi said,

“the criminals, the gunmen are now more formidable, it is because of leadership absence. It’s absence of leadership, committed leadership to deal with the issue.

It is because of poor governance of our security architecture that is making the enemy, the thief or whoever they are to be more formidable. That is what we are going to stop, it is not going to happen again.

Alongside of doing this, we are committed that we must start pulling people out of poverty because simultaneously as we are dealing with security, we must pull people out of poverty.

It’s been proven all over the world that the more you pull people out of poverty, the more you reduce criminality. You cannot reduce criminality without pulling people out of poverty.

There is a huge number of people who don’t know where their next meal will come from, we are going to have crisis of all sorts. And that we will start doing by removing Nigeria from consumption to production. The country is not producing anything. And for us, this production is more imminent in the North.

Today, the poorest people in Nigeria live in Northern Nigeria, yet Northern Nigeria have the most important physical assets the country needs to be a great country–the vast uncultivated lands in the North must be cultivated.”

