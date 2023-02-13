The Polls Will Not Help Obi, If They Like, Let 1 Million Say Obi Is Going To Win-Momodu Tells Obi

A spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu has reacted to the online polls conducted by some pollsters which favour Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections. He has won most of the online polls conducted by some pollsters ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Reacting to the development, Dele Momodu said; “We shall see in the next one week what will happen. The polls will not help Obi. If they like, let one million say Obi is going to win,”

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the presidential election will hold on the 25th of February across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

