The Policy Of Canceling Old Notes Must Be Totally Cancelled Until After The Election, Fani-Kayode

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago the Minister of Ation Femi Fani-Kayode best known as FFK took to his verified Facebook page to express his dissatisfaction over the unavailability of the redesigned naira notes and he said that the policy of canceling old currency must be completely suspended until the forthcoming election has come and gone.

According to him, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele has weaponized the Apex bank, adding that his action will cause an uproar and derail the democratic process. He, however, alleged that the CBN boss does not have plans to send out the new naira notes anything soon.

In conclusion, the director general of New Media to Tinubu/ Shettima campaign council said that this development has nothing to do with politics but it is about inducing a protest and revolution which must be stopped

In his word…

“Emefiele has weaponsed the CBN and is an enemy to democracy. The policy of canceling old notes must be totally canceled until after the election and then done lawfully. He wants to cause a crisis, provoke a people’s uprising, derail our democracy, and pave the way for an ING. He has no plans to release the new Naira notes anytime soon. He wants to starve The people of cash and drive them to Rage out of frustration. this is not about politics but about stocking up protest and Revolution. This is subversion and destabilization. He must be stopped and caged.

Guys, what is your opinion on this?

1stladyblog (

)