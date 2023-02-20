The policy has made the money completely useless, I think that is why they are angry, Says Kwankwaso

During the viable TV show, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), said that the policy has made the money completely useless, and he thinks that’s why they’re angry. In his speech, Of course they have governors and state governors; in each state you have branches of those banks, and in some states you even have the national headquarters of the bank. On the one hand, we thought they would take all the billions to the government houses and so on.

According to him, “But when we realize this same governance is abusing their leaders, insulting them, I was shot; I never thought they would do it.” On the other hand, I was pleasantly surprised that facts were coming out and we began to wonder what’s wrong with them, and maybe EfCC was right that some governors are keeping 22 billion naira in their compounds across the country now that the policy has made that lieutenant money completely useless. I think that’s why they’re angry; it’s not that they like or love their people because there’s no evidence anywhere to show that, so we are so happy that the monies that they collected for people to be in a better condition in terms of health, education, security, and so on are completely zero expected. However, I think all agencies in this country should keep an eye on that.

Video credit: YouTube.

Content created and supplied by: Horlablog (via 50minds

News )

