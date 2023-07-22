‘The Plot Of APC Is To Threaten Judges With Arrest So That They Will Bow To Their Will’ – Atiku

The Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has accused the APC of trying to intimidate the judges at the election petition. According to Daily Post, the Former Vice President claimed that there is a potential repetition of what happened in 2019 when the Chief Justice was removed during the election petition case. He stated further that the claims of possible Anarchy by the counsel of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are undemocratic. According to him, the APC and the President should have allowed the Court to give it verdict without interference.

Atiku in a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe said on Saturday, ”The Plot of the APC is simple; intimidate the judiciary, threaten judges with arrest so that they will bow to their will. This is a playback from 2019, when they removed the CJN and then replaced him with Tanko Muhammad, who himself was later accused of corruption by his colleagues at the Supreme Court and resigned shamefully.”

