The Peter Obi That I Knew Before Is Becoming A Totally Different Obi That I Never Imagined – Valentine Ozigbo

The Special Adviser to Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi on Technology and Strategic Alliances, Valentine Ozigbo has come out to speak on his history with the former Anambra state governor.

According to Ozigbo who appeared in an interview on African Independent Television, AIT, he first knew Peter Obi when he (Ozigbo) was the MD of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria plc, and since then, there relationship has grown from strength to strength over the years. In his own words as seen on AIT this morning…

“Peter Obi is an enigma, the Peter Obi that I knew before is becoming a totally different Peter Obi that I never imagined. Many years ago when I was the MD of Transcorp Hotel PLC, he was the governor of Anambra state and he was the only governor who will call me personally to talk about his rates in the hotel. From there we became close to the extent of discussing politics over the years. And then when my parents were to mark their 50th wedding anniversary, I searched through all the people I’ve worked with, all my mentors, who can I approach to be the chairman of the occasion and Peter Obi’s name resounded in my mind.”

“And for the reason I joined politics, it’s not just my discomfort with the status quo and what I think was possible in Nigeria, but also because of inspiration. I am totally a product of Peter Obi’s inspiration. If someone from a business side can come into politics and change it’s trajectory, win all the hurdles and still become unblemished, then it’s also possible with me.”

Watch the full interview below.

Content created and supplied by: AnnSports (via 50minds

News )

