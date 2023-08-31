The person that wants suspend me is someone who cannot even produce governor and 3 senators– Wike

Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state and the minister of FCT, has said that the person who wants to suspend him is someone who couldn’t even boast of producing a governor or three senators.

Wike made this comment during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today show. The interviewer, Seun Okinbaloye, posed a follow-up question after Wike expressed that he doesn’t regret supporting Tinubu and opposing his own party’s candidate. Seun asked if Wike was concerned that his party, the PDP, might take action against him, possibly suspending or expelling him.

While reacting, he said, “Let me tell you today, we are just waiting for the Presidential panel to finish, we will know who actually are those that are working well for the party. How can anybody talk about expelling me, a state that provided a governor, 3 Senators, 32 House of Assembly representative, 11 out of 13 House of rep? The person who will suspend me is someone who can not even produce a governor, 3 senators…I have not seen that person with due respect, nobody will do it.”

