The Person That Came Third Said They Are Going For Rerun” – Iyiola Omisore

In a recent statement, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), dismissed the idea of a rerun in the 2023 presidential election, saying that it was merely wishful thinking on the part of the Labour Party (LP). This comes after the National Chairman of the LP, Mr Julius Abure, urged party members to stay vigilant, claiming that the APC was preparing for a possible rerun.

Speaking on the Politics Today program on Channels TV, Omisore criticized the LP’s stance, stating, “There’s a way Labour Party deceives their followership. They use the false court of instance. The person that came third said they are going for rerun. How does he know that the court will give a rerun? So the Labour Party is now judging the tribunal? They are jokers.”

Omisore further emphasized that politicians often exhibit unwavering optimism, even in the face of daunting challenges. He dismissed the LP’s claims as wishful thoughts, stating, “As far as I am concerned, they are jokers, they are nothing to worry about.”

When asked about the APC’s preparedness for a rerun, Omisore categorically stated, “There can’t be any rerun for God’s sake because it was a clear win. The Labour Party defeating Bola Tinubu in Lagos is the beauty of democracy and it shows the sanctity of that election. It shows the neutrality of the party, and it shows the evidential reason APC won across the board.”

He said: “The person that came third said they are going for rerun. How does he know that the court will give a rerun? So the Labour Party is now judging the tribunal? They are jokers.”

DeLight01 (

)