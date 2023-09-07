The PEPC Judgement Is Inherently Contradictory And Illogical – Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo reacted to the outcome of the presidential election tribunal judgement. According to his recent tweet, he said the judgement will set Nigerians back to pre 1999 election era.

Furthermore, in his tweet, he said this judgement is an analogue judgement, which was applied to a technologically advanced electoral act 2022. In his tweet, he made a statement saying;

“The PEPC judgement is inherently contradictory and Illogical and if allowed to stand, it will destroy every achievement the Electoral Act, 2022 was designed to achieve. This judgement will set us back to pre 1999 election era, when manual collation was the albatross of our elections”.

Few hours ago, he shared a tweet saying this judgement does not appreciate the intendment of the legislature for the technological advancement of our elections and appears bent on destroying it. He’s not in support with some of the things said in the court room. Kindly share your thoughts the comment section below.

Kellyblog (

)