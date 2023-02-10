‘The People Voting In The Polls Peter Obi Is Winning Have Not Even Been In Nigeria’ – Kwankwaso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party, and the former governor of Kano state Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso have alleged that the polls in which the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is winning are sponsored by some people to pass the wrong perception. If you would recall that Obi won the Nextier polls a few days ago, and the new polls done by Bloomberg puts Obi ahead of other Presidential candidates.

Kwankwaso argued that the people voting for Peter Obi in this polls are foreigners and not even Nigerians. He stated that the polls are unrealistic and that they could cause some sort of crisis in the Nation if the Federal Government do not stop the opinion polls.

He said, ”The number one as they call it now came with this Social media hype. I have to say that the people voting in the polls Peter Obi is winning have not even been to Nigeria. You see people voting from Australia, New Zealand, America, Britain. People are sponsoring these polls and the opinion of many people who rely on that fake poll is that the winner of the poll has won. Anything contrary will stimulate crisis, I know this and that is why I’m revealing the game plan now.”

