“The People Voting In The Polls Peter Obi Is Winning Have Not Even Been In Nigeria” – Kwankwaso

“The People Voting In The Polls Peter Obi Is Winning Have Not Even Been In Nigeria” – Kwankwaso

Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state and presidential candidate for the New Nigeria People Party, claimed that polls showing Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s nominee, as the winner were rigged to give the erroneous impression. If you recall, Obi topped the recent Nextier polls, and the most recent poll conducted by Bloomberg places Obi in front of other presidential hopefuls.

According to Kwankwaso, those supporting Peter Obi in the polls are not even Nigerians but rather foreigners. He claimed that the polls are unreliable and that, if the federal government does not stop them, they would lead to a catastrophe in the country.

The number one, as they now refer to it, came with this social media hoopla, he added. I must admit that the voters in the polls where Peter Obi is winning have never even visited Nigeria. Voters are shown from Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Great Britain. These polls are sponsored by individuals, and the majority of those who rely on them believe that the winner of the poll has been determined. Since I am aware that doing the opposite will lead to a crisis, I am going to lay out the strategy right now.

