The People That Want Asiwaju To Lose The Election Are Northerners Like Us – Nasir El-Rufai

With exactly 22 days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, the executive governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir said that the people that want his party to lose the February 25th presidential election are Northerners.

It would be recalled that Malam Nasir El-Rufai alleged that there are people in the presidentcy that are sabotaging the efforts of the All Progressive Congress.

Speaking to Arise Tv in an exclusive interview yesterday, El-Rufai said after his statement on the element that want his party to lose went viral, some people were mentioning Osibanjo.

According to him, the people are Northerners like him.

Hear him “When I made the statement, some people were mentioning Osibanjo. It is far from it. These people are Northerners like us. They are Northerners like Buhari but their intention is to undermine his legacies by ensuring they cause a crisis” he told Arise Tv yesterday.



