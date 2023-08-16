The People Of Niger Republic Have Been Making Tik Tok Videos, Insulting Nigerians- Shehu Sani Claims

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has claimed that the people of Niger Republic, have been making series of short videos on Tik Tok, insulting the people of Nigeria, because of ECOWAS actions against their country.

Speaking further, Senator Shehu Sani made it known that the abusive videos are in Hausa language, noting that only those who can hear and understand will be able to understand what they are saying. He went on and noted that the people of Northern Nigeria who speak Hausa are sympathetic to them, but the people of Southern Nigeria will not be able to understand what they are saying.

In addition, the former lawmaker urged them to focus on criticising the ECOWAS and the Chiarman of ECOWAS, without insulting the people of this country who are against war.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a post he made on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning. Read the full post below.

It should be recalled that military officers in Niger Republic forcefully removed the democratically elected president of the country through coup d’etat, and took control of the country. Since that very day, the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has imposed several sanctions against the country, in order to restore the democratically elected president of the country.

