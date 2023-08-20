“The People Of Niger Don’t Want War But We would Resist Any Manifestation Of It” – Gen. Tchiani

Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, the leader of the mutineers that seized power from Muhammed Bazoum, the democratically elected president of the Niger Republic, recently declared that they are ready to defend themselves from any external aggression, even though they don’t want war. Recall that on July 26, 2023, a coup in Niger led by Gen. Tchiani and his cohorts sparked reactions from the international community, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). However, many Nigeriens seem to be happy with the coup.

A report from the Punch paper revealed that the ECOWAS delegate visited Niamey, Niger Republic, to meet deposed President Mohamed Bazoum and assess the conditions of his detention. In reaction to this visit, Gen. Tchiani said, “Neither the army nor the people of Niger want war, but we will resist any manifestation of it.”

He added that they are working in the interest of the people of the Niger Republic.

Share your thoughts on this information.

Euphoric (

)