“The People Of Kogi State Will Not Labour In Vain In The Presidential Election” -GYB’s Dep. Governor

This article describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The deputy Governor to Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) of Kogi state, Chief Edward David Onoja, was spotted addressing the people of Dekina local government about the fast approaching presidential election in the mid hours of today.

GYB’s deputy Governor said, “the people of Kogi state will not labour in vain in the presidential election.” He added, “there will also be nothing like the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state during the presidential election.”

Speaking further, Chief Edward David Onoja said, “we all know that the ruling party once defeated an incumbent Government in Kogi state through the hands of our late leader, Prince Abubakar Audu.” He added, “I want to state here today that under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello, the entire Kogi east delivered all electoral positions for our party in 2019. That is the testimonial of our Governor’s political sagacity.”

Lastly, Deputy Governor Chief Edward David Onoja clarified that the ruling party is not divided in the state because they, with the same mindset, delivered for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the last presidential election which will also be repeated this time.

Watch the full video HERE (between 51st – 55th minute).

