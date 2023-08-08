NEWS

The People of Burkina Faso Will Overcome Hardships Resulting From Suspension Of French Aid- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to say the people of Burkina Faso will overcome hardships resulting from the suspension of French aid. 

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to air out his view about the people of Burkina Faso. 

According to Shehu Sani, he made it known in his statement by saying the people of Burkina Faso are known for their endurance and resilience in the defence of their freedom and dignity. 

On that note, the former lawmaker said in his statement that the people of Burkina Faso will overcome the hardships resulting from the suspension of French aid.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by asking why were the people of Haiti not helped with the aid. 

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote in the screenshot photo below:

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

Naija-hub-news (
)

