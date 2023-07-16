The People Emefiele Helped While In Office Have Kept Calm & Allowed Him To Stew In His Juice- Shehu Sani

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has noted that all the people the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, helped while in office as the CBN Governor have kept quiet and allowed him to stew in his own juice, including Governors, Senators, House of Representatives members, Ministers and business men and women.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a post he made on his Facebook page, noting that no one issued a statement and no one protested on his behalf. He went on and made it known that this is a lesson to be learned by Nigerians.

He wrote: “All the People Emefiele helped while in office have kept quiet and allowed him to stew in his own juice, including Governors, Senators, Reps, Ministers and Business men and women; No one issued a statement and no one protested. This is a lesson to be learned.”

It should be recalled that the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was recently arrested by the DSS, shortly after his suspension. Since the day of his arrest, he has been in the custody of the DSS. Just recently, he was charged to the court for illegal possession of firearms.

As it stands now, Nigerians are waiting patiently to see how everything will end at last. What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Information Source: Senator Shehu Sani’s Facebook Page.

Ebukajp150 (

)