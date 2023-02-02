The PDP thought their only rival in the election was BAT, we never knew the APC had other agenda

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Charles Aniagwu, a spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, the PDP believed that Bola Tinubu would be their opponent and was unaware that the APC had selected a different rival.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria should not submit to blackmail because Nigerians are suffering, but Charles Aniagwu supports the idea that there shouldn’t be any further deadline shifts. Seun Okinbaloye asked him to clarify the statement in an interview with Channels Television for the 2023 Verdict programme.

When Atiku Abubakar suggested that the CBN should not take a shift, Charles Aniagwu retorted that Atiku believed that the CBN should make sure that the new redesign naira notes are available within the window thus declared by way of this prolongation.

A lot of blackmail, according to Charles Aniagwu, also noted that it is regrettable that it originates from the ruling party, which is meant to back the administration’s main policies.

However, “when we began this campaign in the latter half of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 when Atiku was named the PDP’s presidential candidate, we believed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would eventually be our opponent. Little did we realise, however, that they had selected a different opponent. Now that they are facing the president, they are not confronting us or the Nigerian people. And we are pleading with them to allow the president to fulfil his pledge to leave a legacy of legitimate elections.

