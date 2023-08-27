NEWS

The PDP Has Lost Power To The APC And It Is Now Losing The Role Of The Opposition To The LP – Shehu Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read

A former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has taken a swipe at his party, Peoples Democratic Party for its inability to sanctions the new Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Nyesom Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Governor of Rivers State in the South South geo-political zone of the country worked against the presidential ambition of PDP standard flagbearer in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar. He reportedly worked for the presidential ambition of the new President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

The Punch paper reported that Senator Shehu Sani, in an exclusive interview said; “The Peoples Democratic Party has found itself in a very uncomfortable position of not being able to take action in terms of dealing with people who worked against it in the 2023 general elections.”

Shehu Sani, who is known for his outspokenness added; “The actions of (Nyesom) Wike and his colleagues after losing the presidential primary seriously undermined the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar and also the chances of the party. So, they betrayed their political party and have now found a new camp”

(Photo Credit – Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Page)

The Human Rights Activist stated further; “The PDP has lost power to the APC and it is now losing the role of the opposition to the Labour Party. If you look at what is happening, most of the attacks are coming from the LP. So, it has reached a point that even most members of the APC don’t consider the PDP as a serious opposition party.”

Penkelemesi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Hate Injustice And Lies, Don’t Allow Some Persons To Destroy Your Government” -Alphonsus Ebah To Tinubu

7 mins ago

Check Out These Beautiful And Elegant Short Gown Styles

9 mins ago

It Is Unfair For President Bola Tinubu To Give Southeast Only 5 Ministerial Slots – Nchita Ogbuewu

22 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Bawa’s Detention Not Affecting Our Job-EFCC; Fani-Kayode Seeks End To Power Cut In Niger Republic

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWS

The PDP Has Lost Power To The APC And It Is Now Losing The Role Of The Opposition To The LP – Shehu Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

A former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has taken a swipe at his party, Peoples Democratic Party for its inability to sanctions the new Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Nyesom Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Governor of Rivers State in the South South geo-political zone of the country worked against the presidential ambition of PDP standard flagbearer in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar. He reportedly worked for the presidential ambition of the new President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

The Punch paper reported that Senator Shehu Sani, in an exclusive interview said; “The Peoples Democratic Party has found itself in a very uncomfortable position of not being able to take action in terms of dealing with people who worked against it in the 2023 general elections.”

Shehu Sani, who is known for his outspokenness added; “The actions of (Nyesom) Wike and his colleagues after losing the presidential primary seriously undermined the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar and also the chances of the party. So, they betrayed their political party and have now found a new camp”

(Photo Credit – Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Page)

The Human Rights Activist stated further; “The PDP has lost power to the APC and it is now losing the role of the opposition to the Labour Party. If you look at what is happening, most of the attacks are coming from the LP. So, it has reached a point that even most members of the APC don’t consider the PDP as a serious opposition party.”

Penkelemesi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

We State Categorically That Senator Achonu Remains The LP Governorship Candidate In Imo State” -LP Says

34 mins ago

Premier League Table After Saturday’s Results As Arsenal Dropped Crucial Points

37 mins ago

I Feared My Mother Would Be Killed For Sponsoring Opposition Against Government” -Jamiu Abiola

48 mins ago

How Arsenal Became The First Club To Concede 3 First-Minute In A Calendar Year In The EPL

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button