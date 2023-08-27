The PDP Has Lost Power To The APC And It Is Now Losing The Role Of The Opposition To The LP – Shehu Sani

A former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has taken a swipe at his party, Peoples Democratic Party for its inability to sanctions the new Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Nyesom Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Governor of Rivers State in the South South geo-political zone of the country worked against the presidential ambition of PDP standard flagbearer in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar. He reportedly worked for the presidential ambition of the new President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

The Punch paper reported that Senator Shehu Sani, in an exclusive interview said; “The Peoples Democratic Party has found itself in a very uncomfortable position of not being able to take action in terms of dealing with people who worked against it in the 2023 general elections.”

Shehu Sani, who is known for his outspokenness added; “The actions of (Nyesom) Wike and his colleagues after losing the presidential primary seriously undermined the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar and also the chances of the party. So, they betrayed their political party and have now found a new camp”

(Photo Credit – Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Page)

The Human Rights Activist stated further; “The PDP has lost power to the APC and it is now losing the role of the opposition to the Labour Party. If you look at what is happening, most of the attacks are coming from the LP. So, it has reached a point that even most members of the APC don’t consider the PDP as a serious opposition party.”

