The Past Government Specialised In Borrowing Money From Everywhere, Printing Money – Senator Shehu Sani

In a recent tweet, Senator Shehu Sani made scathing remarks about the previous government’s fiscal policies, highlighting their excessive taxation, indiscriminate borrowing, unrestricted money printing, and preferential treatment towards Nigeria’s wealthiest individuals.

The senator accused the previous administration of burdening the general population with exorbitant taxes while simultaneously accumulating debt from various sources and resorting to unchecked money printing.

Furthermore, he pointed out the government’s questionable practice of granting waivers to Nigeria’s richest men, implying favoritism and a lack of fairness in the economic system. With a sense of urgency, Senator Sani proclaimed that the destiny of the nation now rests in the hands of the “Brigadiers of market forces,” suggesting a shift towards market-driven principles and a departure from the previous government’s interventionist policies.

As Nigerians grapple with the implications of these revelations, many eagerly await to witness the economic trajectory under the new market-oriented approach.

Credit: Twitter | Senator Shehu Sani

StepDee (

)