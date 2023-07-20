The Palliative is almost ready, we are on the final stage – Hope Uzodimma tells Nigerians

Governors elected by the All Progressives Congress (APC) have indicated that plans have moved to the final stage with the Federal Government to provide Nigerians with palliative as a result of the removal of fuel subsidies.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, disclosed this after a meeting of the governors held in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the removal of fuel subsidies has increased the revenue base of the federation account, which is shared by all federal, state, and local governments.

We are aware that the forthcoming FAAC meeting as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy will increase the amount of money coming into our pockets during the meeting on the federation account.

“We will work with the federal government to ensure that the money is used in a way that is satisfactory to the public and to protect the country’s economy.” And so will the federal government.

“The current difficulties caused by rising prices are being addressed. The sub-national governments are working with the federal government and on Thursday there will be a meeting of the National Economic Council to address all the issues,” he said.

On the APC crisis, the chairman said the governors, after reviewing the resignations of the former National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, noted that the actions of the two leaders were willful.

Uzodimma said, “We discussed a lot of issues concerning our party, the APC.

“You must have heard that the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the party have resigned.

“These are voluntary actions that were taken and out of respect for our former National Chairman and Secretary of the party, we thank them for their wisdom.

“They served us well in the party and we are satisfied with their services and the party is united. There is no crisis in the party. They are happy and we are happy and we support their efforts.”

Source: Vanguard

