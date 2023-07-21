The Pain Under Buhari Is That Of Cancer & The Pain We’re Facing Now Is The Pain Of Chemotherapy—Sani

During an interview with TVC , Sen. Shehu Sani, a former Senator of Kaduna Central, stated that the pain under former President Muhammadu Buhari was the pain of cancer, and the pain we’re facing now is the pain of chemotherapy. He revealed that Buhari’s government borrowed money to fund subsidies, which is just like borrowing to feed.

Sen. Shehu Sani added that it is beneficial to remove the subsidy but also necessary to put palliatives in place so as to cushion the effect. He stated that he hopes the harshness faced by the people does not last for a long period of time.

According to him, “The difference between the hardship we’re facing now and the hardship we’re facing under Buhari is that we live a life of falsehood and deception under Buhari because we borrowed money to pay subsidy. It’s like borrowing to eat; you’ll keep borrowing to eat, and there’s a time nobody would borrow you money to go and eat. So we can’t continue that. The pain under Buhari was the pain of cancer; now the pain we’re facing is the pain of chemotherapy to address the problem, and we hope that this hardship has a time limit, and people are ready to make sacrifices, but there should be a time when we can say that this crisis and hardship are coming to an end. “

