NEWS

“The Pain in the Land is Real; Nigeria Belongs to All of us.” -Amb. Keshi Joe

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

An elder Nigerian statesman, Amb. Keshi Joe, has expressed his concerns over the economic challenges facing Nigerians amid recent government policies. In his interview, Joe emphasized that the country belongs to all and not just some people.

BRACED States To Build Stronger Economy With Less Reliance On Oil | The BriefAddressing the topic, Joe said, “He (the president) is reviewing the palliative measures, so it is not on the ground yet. It should be reviewed because the cash did not make sense in the first instance. This is why I questioned if there were any measures on the ground to discuss. An announcement is not a policy until it is implemented for all to see what it entails. It is good to have this discussion.

He added, “Those who have ears should listen.” Nigeria belongs to all of us, regardless of whether you are in government or the president. No single individual or group should think that they are superior or that they know what is good for us because they are in power. They must listen to the voice of the people. The pain in the land is real, and we must find a way to address these issues.

You can watch the interview here. (32:14 minute)

Adegorioye (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Doctors reveals the reason why Erling Haaland is still growing even at 23

47 mins ago

I campaigned with Jonathan in 2015; northerners says they don’t want to hear anything- Peter Obi

57 mins ago

Transfer: Liverpool in talks to sign Mbappe on loan, Hazard considers retirement amid lack of offers

1 hour ago

There Are Constituencies Where The Igbo Must Win In Lagos, You Cannot Do Anything About It Amucheazi

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button