“The Pain in the Land is Real; Nigeria Belongs to All of us.” -Amb. Keshi Joe

An elder Nigerian statesman, Amb. Keshi Joe, has expressed his concerns over the economic challenges facing Nigerians amid recent government policies. In his interview, Joe emphasized that the country belongs to all and not just some people.

Addressing the topic, Joe said, “He (the president) is reviewing the palliative measures, so it is not on the ground yet. It should be reviewed because the cash did not make sense in the first instance. This is why I questioned if there were any measures on the ground to discuss. An announcement is not a policy until it is implemented for all to see what it entails. It is good to have this discussion.

He added, “Those who have ears should listen.” Nigeria belongs to all of us, regardless of whether you are in government or the president. No single individual or group should think that they are superior or that they know what is good for us because they are in power. They must listen to the voice of the people. The pain in the land is real, and we must find a way to address these issues.

You can watch the interview here. (32:14 minute)

Adegorioye (

)