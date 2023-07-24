‘The Outcome Of The 2023 Election Produced The Most Diverse Legislature Since 1999’ – Yabagi Sani

The Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria [IPAC] has faulted the assessment being made by the EU about the 2023 session. The IPAC Chairman, Yabagi Sani said in a media coverage by Channels Tv that the outcome of the 2023 election has produced the most diverse legislature since the uninterrupted run of democracy. According to the IPAC Chairman, the electoral commission should be commended for ensuring that the power of incumbency was curtailed.

He said, ”The outcome of the 2023 election produced the most diverse legislature since 1999 with 9 political parties winning legislative seats. Seven in the Senate, eight in the House of Representatives, and nine in the State house of Assembly.

The Credibility of the election is underscored by the fact that in some of the state of the federation, the members of the house is dominated by members from different political parties and unpredictable outcome where in many candidates including incumbent state governors lost in their constituency.

Furthermore, INEC should be commended for enabling the massive participation of the Youths and people in the IDP. We do acknowledge that there are challenges but lessons have been learned.”

