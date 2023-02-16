This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Outcome Of President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Broadcast

President Mohammadu Buhari during his morning broadcast, ordered the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) to allow the old naira notes and new naira notes to work together till April 10.

The morning broadcast made by President Mohammadu Buhari, followed after the masses has shown up their worries over the scarcity of new naira notes, there has been a lot of protest because of the new money scarcity.

The President in considering the money scarcity, made a statement during a national broadcast on 16 February 2023, where he noted that the old naira notes will be accepted as legal tender in Nigeria till April 10.

According to his statement “To further ease the supply pressures particularly to our citizens, I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023 to April 10 2023 when the old N200 notes ceases to be legal tender.”

President Mohammadu Buhari also urged Nigerians to use this opportunity to deposit their old naira notes to their various banks, to avoid anyone losing their money.

The statement reads “Considering the health of our economy and the legacy we must bequeath to the next administration and future generations of Nigerians, I admonish every citizen to strive harder to make their deposits by taking advantage of the platforms and windows being provided by the CBN.”

Content created and supplied by: Nomboy (via 50minds

News )

#Outcome #President #Muhammadu #Buharis #National #BroadcastThe Outcome Of President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Broadcast Publish on 2023-02-16 09:57:10