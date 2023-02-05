The Other Day Labour Party Was Opening Their Secretariat, They Villagers Went To Stop Them- Asari Dokubo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dokubo Asari, former Niger Delta Militant Lead, has disclose that the Villagers of Osokun, village located in the Degema local government area of Rivers State try to stop the supporters of Labour Party from setting up their secretariat in Osokun, village located in the Degema local government area of Rivers State.

While narrating the incident that happened, Asari noted that People in the village said there is an order for them not to allow any other party to campaign so they just enforced it, while speaking further in a video posted to YouTube by Symfoni TV, Asari claim that Villagers in Usokun attempted to stop the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s followers when they tried to set up a Labour Party secretariat in the village, Even though he views Obi as an opponent, he claimed that when he learned what was happening, he quickly deployed his people to make sure that the secretariat was established.

Asari claims that when Obi’s supporters, who were surprised by what he did, questioned him about why he didn’t let the villagers drive them out, he said that if he didn’t do it, they might someday chase out people he is politically affiliated with.

In Asari’s exact words: “The other day Labour Party was opening their secretariat, they [villagers] went to stop them, so even though Obi is my enemy, I have to send my people to go and stop them and they put up the secretariat if not they wanted to stop them from putting up the secretariat. People in the village said there is an order for them not to allow any other party to campaign so they just enforced it.

