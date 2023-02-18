The Only Woman Running For President In The 2023 Election (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For the presidential election of 2023, INEC has 18 candidates. The sole woman running for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the Allied Peoples’ Movement is Ojei Princess Chichi (APM).

Of the other 17 male presidential candidates, she is the sole female. She is 44 years old and hopes to get into Abuja’s Aso Villa. Ojei Princess, according to the Daily Trust, is the daughter of Emmanuel Ojei, a successful businessman.

Yet, Aluko Dangote, Femi Otedola, and Tony Elumelu are more well-known on social media than her family. A few people are aware that Ojei’s family is among the richest in Nigeria, it seems that they choose a peaceful existence.

Princess Chichi is a successful, independent, and independent woman. She has the guts to be running against 17 other male candidates for the presidency, including Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She recently declared that she would defeat the top three contenders for president from the APC, PDP, and Labor Party. There are rumors that Princess Chichi acquired her money through an inheritance from her father.

Her father is reputed to be well-known for several charitable endeavors that are not made public. Princess Chichi is from Delta State and has an extremely fair complexion.

Princess Chichi was selected as the APM party’s presidential candidate because Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, the national chairman, and Oyadeyi Ayodele Adebayo, the national secretary, thought she would triumph.

Many party members and young people believe she will win as well. This appears to be exceedingly challenging in the current political climate, as she is competing for the same presidential seat with the incumbent party, the former vice president, and previous governors.

Yet, Chichi has a strong passion for politics and is extremely reliant on the support of her supporters. She is described as an astute businesswoman in her biography and as having attended the American International School (AIS) in Switzerland. But she might have trouble with this endeavor.

She has never run for president of Nigeria and has no prior experience, but if she prevails, she will be the country’s first female leader.

