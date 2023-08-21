NEWS

The Only Trophy Messi Has Not Won in His Career Despite Becoming Most Decorated Player

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 60 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read

Lionel Messi is a footballer who needs no introduction. With a long list of accomplishments to his name, including multiple Ballon d’Ors and FIFA World Player of the Year awards, it’s safe to say that he has established himself as one of the greatest players of all time. Yet, there’s one trophy that has eluded him, even after becoming the most decorated player in history.

Despite winning almost every available trophy to lift, there is one that Messi has never laid his hands on despite his participation.

the Argentina international failed to lift the Coupe De France during his time with PSG.

Prior to his move to the French club, PSG had won the title six times in seven years.

The Parc des Princes-based outfit lost to Nice on penalties in the semi-finals in Messi’s first season before being eliminated by rivals Marseille in the round of 16 in February 2023.

Sammy67 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 60 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

One Thing I Agree the Most with in the Bible is that S3x Should Only be for Married People- Madrina.

22 mins ago

“Maybe Tinubu Brought Wike To Abuja To Build Flyovers But We Already Have Many In Abuja”- Ardo

31 mins ago

“Maybe Tinubu Brought Wike To Abuja To Build Flyovers But We Already Have Many In Abuja”- Ardo

31 mins ago

How Chelsea are gradually turning into a mid-table team in the EPL despite their big spending

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button