The Only Trophy Messi Has Not Won in His Career Despite Becoming Most Decorated Player

Lionel Messi is a footballer who needs no introduction. With a long list of accomplishments to his name, including multiple Ballon d’Ors and FIFA World Player of the Year awards, it’s safe to say that he has established himself as one of the greatest players of all time. Yet, there’s one trophy that has eluded him, even after becoming the most decorated player in history.

Despite winning almost every available trophy to lift, there is one that Messi has never laid his hands on despite his participation.

the Argentina international failed to lift the Coupe De France during his time with PSG.

Prior to his move to the French club, PSG had won the title six times in seven years.

The Parc des Princes-based outfit lost to Nice on penalties in the semi-finals in Messi’s first season before being eliminated by rivals Marseille in the round of 16 in February 2023.

Sammy67 (

)