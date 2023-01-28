NEWS

The Only Time Tinubu Show A Sign Of ill-health Was When He Went For A Knee Cap 50mindstion- Keyamo

In an interview, The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has replied Critics who said Tinubu is not fit to be president of Nigeria because of his ill-health. According to Keyamo, Has Asiwaju at any time collapsed in public or show any sign of ill-health?. The only time as far as I can remember is when he went for a knee cap operation

Speaking during the interview with Punch Newspaper, Festus Keyamo said “Asiwaju has been more active than everybody on the campaign. We want to also ask; what is the basis for this suspicion? Has Asiwaju at any time collapsed in public? Did he at any time show any sign of ill-health?

“The only time as far as I can remember is when he went for a knee cap operation, which is just to strengthen him the more and after then he has been bouncing all over the place”

