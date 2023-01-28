This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Only Time I Remember Tinubu Showed Signs Of Illness Was After His Knee 50mindstion – Festus Keyamo

The claims that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is unsuitable to lead Nigeria due to his failing health have once more been refuted by Festus Keyamo, the campaign spokesperson for Tinubu. These claims have been made by some who think Bola Ahmed Tinubu shouldn’t be Nigeria’s president

This time, the minister even went so far as to describe the one and only occasion in which Tinubu has ever been in a precarious situation. When questioned about it by Saturday Punch, Keyamo stated what follows:

“Of all the campaign participants, Asiwaju has demonstrated the most activity. We’d also like to know why this suspicion is being held that way. Has Asiwaju ever collapsed in front of the public? Has he ever displayed any signs of ill health that might have been detected?

“The only instance that comes to mind, as far back as I can recall, is when he underwent knee cap surgery, which was done merely to increase his strength. Ever since that time, he has been jumping all over the place. As he climbs chairs, you can see him jumping up and down on them.

After discussing Tinubu’s chances in the forthcoming election and the positive feature of his all-Muslim ticket, Keyamo continued by expressing his belief that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win. In reference to how priorities have changed, he added, “People are no longer looking at religion but rather competence and capability, and Tinubu is the only one that has that.”

Content created and supplied by: TravisDav (via 50minds

News )

#Time #Remember #Tinubu #Showed #Signs #Illness #Knee #50mindstion #Festus #KeyamoThe Only Time I Remember Tinubu Showed Signs Of Illness Was After His Knee 50mindstion – Festus Keyamo Publish on 2023-01-28 22:06:12