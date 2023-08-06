The Only Time Constitution Allows President To Deploy Army Without NASS Is During National Threat – SANs

Some senior Advocate of Nigeria, SANs have stated that the president doesn’t have the power to deploy the army to another country without seeking approval from the Lawmakers at the national assembly

According to a report on VANGUARD, the SANs who held a question and answer segment stated that the only time the president is permitted to deploy the Millitary to another country without seeking approval from the national assembly is when there is national threat

The SANs made the clarification while speaking about the president using millitary intervention in Niger Republic

Recall that the members of the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, during one of their meetings, threatened to use millitary intervention if Niger Republic president is not reinstalled

The SANs said that if the president deploys the Millitary without getting approval from the National Assembly, he must do that within seven days

” The president Can’t deploy the Millitary without seeking approval from lawmakers. The only time that he can do that according to constitution is during a situation when the country is facing a national threat”

Source : VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

