The Only Thing That’ll Bring Crisis Is After Tinubu Wins & Someone Tries To Deny Him His Mandate-FFK

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has issued a warning regarding the potential for crisis after the upcoming presidential election. Fani-Kayode stated that the only thing that could cause a crisis would be if someone were to deny or annul the mandate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, if he were to win the election.

Fani-Kayode made this statement in a tweet, responding to the recent remarks made by the leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who suggested that Nigeria could face the possibility of breaking up if Peter Obi loses the election. Fani-Kayode’s tweet aimed to dispel Adebanjo’s claims, instead shifting the focus to the potential consequences of denying Tinubu his mandate after a potential win.

It is crucial for the political leaders and citizens of Nigeria to ensure a peaceful and fair election, free from any attempts to discredit or challenge the outcome. The peaceful transfer of power and respect for the democratic process are crucial for the stability and growth of the country

Content created and supplied by: Articleman (via 50minds

News )

Publish on 2023-02-09 18:13:06